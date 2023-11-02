Sabitha Indra Reddy empowers women in her constituency

Rangareddy: In a resounding display of unity and strength, women from the Tukkuguda region gathered for an event that brought Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, to the forefront of their campaign for equality and empowerment. This movement, spearheaded by Sabitha Indra Reddy, aims to empower women in her constituency and beyond.

The event was marked by a powerful march resembling an army’s disciplined formation, as these women pledged their unwavering support to Sabitha Indra Reddy’s cause. She addressed the crowd and emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment, dispelling stereotypes that limit their potential.

She recounted her early journey into politics when few people claimed she would be confined to the kitchen if elected as an MLA. However, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that she drew inspiration from her husband, the late Indra Reddy, who overcame numerous challenges to serve constituents with the utmost dedication. She promised to follow in Indra Reddy’s footsteps and work even more responsibly when elected.

Sabitha challenged the stereotype that women who maintain households couldn’t manage the affairs of a constituency. She asserted that women, like men, possess the skills and determination to lead effectively.

Sabitha Indra Reddy, the candidate of the Maheshwaram BRS party, emerged as a symbol of hope and change. Her gatherings, characterised by large and passionate crowds, have further solidified her position as a key figure in the upcoming election.

Addressing critical issues affecting the region, Sabitha highlighted the increase in the price of gas imposed by the central BJP government, which has burdened women. She pledged that, upon her party’s return to power, gas cylinders would be available at a reduced rate of Rs 400, considerably easing the financial strain on women.

She also criticised the central BJP government for raising fuel and gas prices after the election, a move she called unfair.

She assured voters that the Telangana government, under Chief Minister KCR’s leadership, would subsidise gas cylinders, among other promises, such as increasing pensions and introducing the Saubhagya Lakshmi scheme for women.