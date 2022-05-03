Sabitha Indra Reddy, Harish Rao hold video conf with DCs on 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' plan

Hyderabad: Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy (Education) and T Harish Rao (Finance) on Monday held a video conference with district collectors across the State on 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' programme. During the meeting, it was decided that in the first phase of the current academic year (2022-23) around 9,123 government schools are identified for taking up the programme; Rs 3,497.62 crore has been sanctioned for it.

Sabitha said, "plans have been drawn up to facelift the government schools under the 'Mana Ooru Mana Badi' programme. In the first phase of the programme, schools will be revamped under 12 approved components, including toilets, with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture and many more. Across the State a total of 9,123 government schools have been selected at a cost of Rs 3,497.62 crore.

Rao said there was no shortage of funds for the programme; funds had already been released in advance to all districts. Photos will be taken of what the school was before and also after the renovation. A special officer has been appointed for each zone to ensure that the work is completed in a quality and expeditious manner. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the already sanctioned amount has been handed over to the district collectors. They have been directed to give administrative sanction for all works below Rs 30 lakh by May 10 and take steps to start by May 15. The tender process for works above Rs 30 lakh is to be completed by end of this year.