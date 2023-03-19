Sack ministers, TSPSC board members: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikarmarka on Saturday called for the resignation of all concerned ministers and the entire board of TSPSC from their posts immediately following the leakage of questions papers of recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

He also demanded that the TSPSC refund the fees paid by students who took the exams and compensate them for the mental agony caused by the leak.

Bhatti Vikramarka, who is conducting the People's March in the Khanapur constituency of Adilabad district, as part of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Yatra, said that the ministers, TSPSC Chairman and all members must resign. Else, the President of India must intervene to ensure their removal. Further, he demanded that all officials and non-officials responsible for the leak of question papers must be punished severely.

"We achieved statehood for Telangana to cater to the needs of the unemployed youth and to provide them with good jobs. Unfortunately, BRS government is not doing that. The job notifications were issued after a long wait. However, the question papers leak has shattered the students and their dreams. It has only added to the disappointment felt by many young people in the state who have been struggling to find employment," he said.