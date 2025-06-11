Live
Safari tourists overjoyed after leopard sighting in Nallamala
Nagarkurnool (Nallamala Forest): A thrilling wildlife moment unfolded in the safari zones of Nallamala forest, located in Nagarkurnool district. On Tuesday evening, a leopard was spotted crossing the road near Shikargarh, en route to the Farhabad viewpoint, much to the delight of safari tourists. The rare sighting was quickly captured on camera by excited visitors, and the footage is now going viral on social media, offering a vivid glimpse into the rich wildlife of Nallamala.
In recent times, frequent sightings of big cats like leopards and tigers along this route have been reported, drawing increasing enthusiasm among nature lovers and adventure seekers.
Forest department officials, observing the rise in such encounters, are stepping up safety measures to ensure tourist protection.