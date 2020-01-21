Safety aspects reviewed in South Central Railway zone

Secunderabad: Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway conducted a detailed review on safety, loading and punctuality of the zone on Monday at Rail Nilayam, along with Principal Heads of Departments and Senior Officials. Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded divisions participated through video conference.

Targets are set for improvement of non-fare revenue and the GM advised all the DRMs to think creatively to generate more non-fare revenue, besides ensuring adherence to safety procedures and sensitisation of staff regularly to inculcate good working practices in train operations. Attending to any kind of failures should be taken up immediately and detailed analysis has to be done to avoid such kind of failures in future.

The General Manger also reviewed the loading performance of the zone and instructed the officials to analyse the factors to improve further. He also instructed to focus on early releasing of loaded and unloaded wagons and take measures to prevent damage of wagons during unloading. He instructed the officials to make an action plans in advance to improve cement, food grains and fertilisers loading movements etc.

B B Singh, Additional General Manager, Amit Goel, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction); Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Safety Officer, K V Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Engineer, J K Jain, Chief Mechanical Engineer, K Siva Prasad, Chief Operations Manager; G.John Prasad, Chief Commercial Manager, A A Phadke, Chief Electrical Engineer, V.R.Mishra, Principal Chief Material Manager and other Officials were also present.