Sai Durgha Tej’s Philanthropy Shines: Donates Rs. 25 Lakhs to Flood Relief Efforts

Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej demonstrated his commitment to humanitarian causes by generously contributing to flood relief efforts in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In a notable gesture of support, Tej visited Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad, where he donated ₹10 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This act of philanthropy was aimed at bolstering the state’s efforts to manage and mitigate the impact of recent floods.



During his visit, Tej engaged in a discussion with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the current state of flood relief operations and expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts. His visit highlighted his proactive approach to addressing disaster-related challenges.

Tej's benevolence extended beyond Telangana, reaching Andhra Pradesh as well. He made a significant impact in Vijayawada by presenting a ₹10 lakh cheque to Andhra Pradesh Minister Shri Nara Lokesh. This contribution was part of his broader initiative to support flood-affected communities in the region.

In addition to these contributions, Tej further demonstrated his generosity by donating ₹5 lakhs to the Amma Foundation and other relief organisations. Specifically, he allocated ₹2 lakhs to the Amma Orphanage and ₹3 lakhs to various other organisations involved in relief work. His personal engagement and financial support are seen as a beacon of hope for those recovering from the devastating floods.







