Just In
Sai Spoorthi Engg college student selected by TCS
Highlights
"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) selected Sai Spoorthi Engineering College student Kishtam Manasa in their online recruitment drive at Sai Spoorthi Engineering College on Wednesday.
Khammam: "Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) selected Sai Spoorthi Engineering College student Kishtam Manasa in their online recruitment drive at Sai Spoorthi Engineering College on Wednesday.
Final-year B.Tech students participated in the drive. Kishan Manasa, a Computer Science Engineering student specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, was chosen for the System Engineer position with an annual salary of Rs. 7.1 lakh.
On this occasion, Dr. Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy, Chairman of Sai Spoorthi Engineering College, and Rajyasabha Member,and Hetero Pharmaceuticals head, along with Vipasana Educational Trustee Bandi Anvita and Recruitment Drive Coordinators, congratulated the participating students."
