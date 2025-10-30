Sajjanar launches official WhatsApp Channel

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar has launched an official WhatsApp Channel to provide real-time updates directly to citizens. The initiative aims to enhance public communication and ensure the timely dissemination of safety alerts, traffic updates and important announcements.

Authorities worldwide, including cyber police in India and Nigeria, have uncovered and dismantled several such syndicates that operated through WhatsApp and Telegram channels to hijack accounts, siphon money and manipulate victims under the guise of legitimate channels.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant, avoid joining unknown channels that promise easy money or jobs, never share personal or financial data and report suspicious WhatsApp channels or messages to the respective cybercrime units. WhatsApp itself encourages user reports and employs automated and human reviews to detect abuse of its platform.