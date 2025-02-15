  • Menu
Saksham campaign on fuel conservation kicks off

Hyderabad: Aimed at driving home the message of fuel conservation, Saksham (Samrakshan Kshamatha Mahotsav) 2024-25 campaign has commenced on Friday. The initiative will span several activities to promote oil conservation, such as training programmes, group talks, quizzes, debates, technical workshops, concerts, talent shows, walkathons (on February 16), cyclothons (on February 23), fuel-efficient cooking contests, and fuel-efficient driving contests.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma took part in the inaugural event held at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University on Friday as the chief guest. Hundreds of schoolchildren attended, holding placards that read “Stop wasting oil and gas”, “Save oil”, “Oil is like time; once gone, will never come back”, “Save trees”, among others.

The oil marketing companies are also taking steps to promote sustainability, including blending ethanol with petrol, promoting green fuels like CNG, and setting up EV charging stations. These initiatives support the transition to sustainable, clean, and green fuels, contributing to a cleaner environment and a sustainable future.

