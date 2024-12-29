Samagra Shiksha employees’ strike enters 19th day

Gadwal: The indefinite strike by Samagra Shiksha employees entered its 19th day, with employees staging their protest near Smriti Vanam. The protesters demanded the fulfillment of promises made by Chief Minister Sri A Revanth Reddy, urging the government to regularize all Samagra Shiksha employees and implement pay scales until regularization is achieved.

Speaking on the occasion, B. Nagaseshanna, a School Assistant from ZPHS Kodumur, Kurnool district (Andhra Pradesh), emphasized the legitimacy of the strike. He highlighted that the demands align with the Supreme Court’s ruling, which mandates equal pay for equal work. He also pointed out that governments have the authority to issue and amend orders (GOs) and urged the Telangana government to address these just demands. Nagaseshanna extended solidarity from Andhra Pradesh to the ongoing strike. In Jogulamba Gadwal District, teachers and staff from various schools, including ZPHS Elkuru, ZPHS Harijanawada Alampur, and UPS Gondimalla, supported the strike. Additionally, support came from KGBV special officers across the district.