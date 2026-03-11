Samrakshana Play School celebrates 22nd annual day

Hyderabad: Samrakshana Play School celebrated its 22nd Annual Day in a grand manner at Potti Sriramulu Auditorium, Nampally, in the presence of the management, teachers, parents and students.

The institution is led by Chairman Mrs. Janaki, who founded the school in 2004 with the vision of building a better society through quality education and women empowerment by appointing women teachers. The programme began with Jyothi Prajwalana and a prayer, followed by colourful cultural performances by students of Play School, Nursery, LKG and UKG. The young students impressed the audience with their talent and confidence.

Guests appreciated the performances and congratulated the management and teachers for their efforts. Prizes were distributed to the students, and the programme concluded with the National Anthem.