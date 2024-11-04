Sanatana Dharma is foundation for human relations: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said that Sanatana Dharma is not merely a philosophy; it acts as a foundation for human relations, reminding us of our responsibilities and guiding people on how to live in peace and tranquillity.

Addressing the Brahmin Parishad meeting on Sunday, he said that the organisations have been advocating for their rights with the government for years, seeking necessary support, and “we must recognise and offer our backing,” he said.

The BJP MP said that once we had proudly proclaimed that India held the status of Vishwaguru (world teacher). “It was diminished due to the aggressions and issues brought about by foreign influences. However, the world is beginning to recognise India's rich culture and traditions once again. We believe that the position of Vishwaguru should be restored, and our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is working tirelessly toward that goal,” he said.

“Temples are present wherever you go, and each temple has a priest. It is often said that a village without a temple is no true village. We cannot fully express how much our dharma, culture, and traditions are being undermined by Western civilisation in India. While we marvel at infrastructure developments like roads and railway stations, we also encounter disturbing sights and sounds that indicate the erosion of human relationships. The long-standing philosophy of maintaining an orderly and cohesive society is part of our heritage, which our Brahmins are tasked with safeguarding,” he added.

“Sanatana Dharma is more than a philosophy; it serves as a cushion for human connection and a virtue that illustrates man's responsibility of man and how to lead a meaningful life. It is the only framework that can alleviate societal tensions. To effectively impart knowledge, foster human relationships and cultivate social values, the presence of grandparents in the household is invaluable. The practice of placing them in orphanages is detrimental. We should not overlook the many societal evils that plague us today, which seem uncontrollable by government measures.

Our dharma and culture possess the power to address these challenges, and our Brahmins are the steadfast guardians of that dharma and culture,” he informed. Eatala rued that Brahmins in rural areas are suffering despite their knowledge and intellectual wealth and many of them still live in poverty.