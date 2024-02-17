Sangareddy District collector asks officials to gear up for parliament elections

During the review meeting, the Sangareddy District Collector emphasized the importance of being prepared for the upcoming Parliament elections. He urged all officials to work towards achieving 100 percent voter turnout and ensure a fair election process. He also highlighted the need to address the issues faced during previous elections and make necessary improvements.









The District SP stated that more check posts will be set up in the district to prevent illegal activities such as the movement of money and liquor. He urged all individuals to adhere to the election code of conduct and refrain from making derogatory comments about other parties or individuals. He also warned against spreading false information on social media, stating that legal action will be taken against those responsible.



The review meeting was attended by Additional.Collector Chandrasekhar, Kamareddy Additional.Collector Manuchaudhary, Additional.SP Sanjiva Rao, revenue divisional officials, and officials from various departments.