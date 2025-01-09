Sanitation Workers Struggle Without Salaries for Four Months in Jallapuram, Appeal for Basic Necessities

Gadwal: Sanitation workers in Jallapuram Gram Panchayat, Jogulamba Gadwal District, are facing severe hardships as they have not received their salaries for the past four months. Speaking about their plight, the workers revealed that they have been forced to take loans to sustain their families due to the delay in salary payments.

The workers accused the authorities of neglect, stating that they are being denied salaries under the pretext of a lack of funds in the Gram Panchayat. "We understand if salaries are delayed, but at least provide us with basic food supplies so we can feed our families three meals a day," they pleaded.

The sanitation workers requested the District Collector, District Panchayat Officer, and Mandal MPDO to intervene immediately and arrange for essential items like rice, lentils, salt, oil, and spices to be distributed to them monthly until their pending salaries are cleared.

Workers, including Devaraju, Devanna, Naganna, and Lakshman, participated in this appeal. It is noteworthy that former Zilla Parishad Chairman Saritha Tirupataiah hails from this village.

The workers urged authorities to address their grievances at the earliest, as their financial struggles continue to mount, severely impacting their livelihoods and families.