Sanjeev Mudiraj thanks Mahesh Kumar Goud
Mahabubnagar: Newly-appointed General Secretary of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), A Sanjeev Mudiraj met TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday to express his gratitude for the appointment.
During the meeting, Sanjeev Mudiraj acknowledged the challenges he faced while serving the party for the past 25 years. He thanked Goud for recognising his contributions and entrusting him with the new responsibility.
Sanjeev described the role as both an honour and a duty to address issues faced by the weaker and marginalised sections of Telangana. He pledged to continue working with the same commitment to serve the party and its goals.
He further assured active participation in initiatives to bolster the TPCC, from grassroots to state level, under the leadership of Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.