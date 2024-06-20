Sanna karu farmers should be encouraged on profitable cultivation methods. District Collector Jitesh V Patil

Bhadradri Kothagudem: The district collector held a review meeting with the agricultural extension officers of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the conference hall of the IDOC office on Thursday. On this occasion, he said that the direction of increasing the income of marginal farmers in the district by doing farming in a new way The extension officers were asked to work hard.

It has been proved in Kamareddy district that by growing sweet potato, one acre can get more income than rice cultivation, and every agricultural officer has been ordered to encourage at least one farmer in that direction. Under the employment guarantee scheme, mangrove cultivation should be undertaken in one acre and water wells should be set up for supplying water to them, pits and wells should be dug for planting mangrove trees. He said that the government will help, teak trees should be set up around the bamboo trees to protect them, income can be earned by growing azolla moss in the ponds, and income can be obtained by raising Corrami babies in the ponds.

Oil farm can be intercropped in conditions where rice cultivation is not very profitable for the farmers and banana can be cultivated between oil farm plants, he said.

Bees The district collector directed the agricultural authorities to encourage the farmers at the field level to double the income of the farmers by taking up cultivation. District Agriculture Officer Baburao, Horticulture Officer Suryanarayana, District Markfed Officer Sunitha, District Seed Development Corporation Officer Biksham, ADA Ravikumar, AO Deepak, Mandal Agriculture Officers and Mandal Extension Officers participated in this program.