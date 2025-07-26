Sarithamma Champions OBC Empowerment at Congress National Meet in Delhi

Gadwal: A major gathering of prominent Congress OBC (Other Backward Classes) leaders was held at the historic Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, aiming to build unity and raise awareness among OBC communities across the nation. The event saw the participation of several high-profile Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers from the OBC community, and other senior leaders.

Among the distinguished attendees was former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, who addressed the gathering with a powerful speech focused on the upliftment of marginalized communities.

Key Highlights of Sarithamma’s Speech:

Sarithamma emphasized the need for social, educational, and economic development of underprivileged sections of society, particularly OBCs. She expressed confidence in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi to steer the nation towards inclusive growth.

She noted that:

> “To provide justice to the backward classes, there is a dire need for a strong and empowered OBC movement. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is committed to pressuring the central government to pass the long-pending 42% OBC Reservation Bill, which will be a historic step for backward communities across the country.”

She added that the time has come for people from weaker sections to unite and support Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of India. "The sons and daughters of marginalized communities are calling for Rahul Gandhi to lead the nation and ensure their rightful place in society," she asserted.

Prominent Participants:

The conference witnessed the participation of: Sitting and former OBC MLAs, MPs, MLCs Corporation Chairpersons, Market Committee Chairpersons DCC Presidents Senior leaders from Congress Party’s OBC wings and affiliated associations Representatives from Youth Congress, NSUILibrary Corporation Chairpersons Eminent OBC intellectuals and scholars Influential figures from various OBC community organizations and caste-based associations

This large-scale meeting is seen as part of the Congress party’s renewed strategy to mobilize backward classes ahead of the upcoming elections and reinforce its commitment to social justice and equality.

With strong voices like Sarithamma advocating for grassroots empowerment, the event marked a significant step towards strengthening the Congress party’s OBC outreach across India.