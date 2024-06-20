Sarkari schools in city evoke good response as enrollment nos. swell

Hyderabad: With the beginning of the new academic year, the ongoing admission season in government schools is receiving a good response in the city as compared to last year.

Many government schools in the city are flooded with applications. According to sources, a few government schools in the Old City, including at Yakutpura, Shalibanda, Masab Tank, Nampally and in other parts of the city including a government school at Raj Bhavan Road, one in Borabanda and a school at Mudfort and Quthbullapur are receiving many applications.

For instance, the Government High School in Yakutpura has a full strength of 250 but the school has received around 400 applications. Most of the students who have taken admission are from budget private schools. The main reason is that they have also increased fees, beginning from Rs 20,000. Most of the applications they are receiving are for Classes I to V and VI and VIII.

M Ramana, a Math teacher at Government Girls High School, Masab Tank, said, “Our school capacity is 300, but we have received around more than 100 applications, mostly the admissions were for Class VI and Class VIII. We have planned to conduct the classes in two sections, as the school strength has increased.”

Sultan Shahi, headmaster, Government High School (Boys), Yakutpura, said, “Recently, our school got renovated with proper infrastructure facilities that include a library, digital classroom and benches in all classrooms. Maybe due to the upgradation of the school, we have received around 100 new admissions compared to last year, as we hardly receive 25 admissions”. The same was quoted by Shadark, headmaster of Government High School, Mudfort.

Syamsunder, a teacher at a Government High School in Borabanda, said, “We stopped taking applications for higher classes, as we have received around 500 applications, and the strength is around 350”.

Chava Ravi, general secretary of Telangana State United Teachers' Federation (TSUTF) said, “This year, we have received good response in the districts and also in the city. The reason is that due to the increased fees in private schools, those who cannot afford are opting for government schools, as everything is free over here.”