Sarpanch, husband attempt suicide at Collectorate

Nizamabad: A woman sarpanch and her husband, a ward member, attempted suicide in front of the collector's office on Monday after being upset over non-payment of pending bills.

Nandipet village Sarpanch Sambar Vani and her husband, Tirupati, a ward member, reached the Collector's office on Monday seeking justice.

Due to lack of response expected from the Zilla Panchayat officials, the couple who suffered mental torture attempted to commit suicide. Together we have done development projects in the village with our own funds of Rs2 crore. The sarpanch alleged that now the State government is harassing them by not giving pending bills. The couple complained that the deputy sarpanch was causing trouble by not signing the cheques. He said that he was elected from BJP and joined BRS with the intention of development, but he did not stop harassing me.

The couple expressed their grief that Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy was also harassing them. They said that they would commit suicide by pouring kerosene on them, thinking that suicide was the last resort, as justice was not done by the authorities.

He expressed that he supported ten people and now my situation is worse. We have taken Rs 2 crore as interest. They said that their interest has reached up to Rs 3 crore. The sarpanch said, "I am in a bad situation as I have no money in hand and pending bills." She asked the authorities to respond and do justice to her.