Satwik Reddy inspires young shuttlers

Hyderabad: International badminton player Satwik Reddy emphasised that children should be encouraged in sports, along with academics from the school level. He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 6th edition of The Gadium Telangana State Open Sub-Junior Badminton Championship, which concluded on Wednesday at The Gadium School Indoor Stadium after four days of intense competition.

Players from Match Point Academy delivered an impressive performance at the tournament. Keya Kosaraju clinched the gold medal in the Under-13 category, while Narra Harshini and Sanvi secured silver in the Under-11 girls’ doubles event.

Speaking on the occasion, Match Point Academy founder Muppala Venu said the academy aims to produce more national-level players in the coming years. He attributed the success to the disciplined training and dedicated efforts of the academy’s coaching staff.

Prizes were distributed to the winners across various categories at the closing ceremony.