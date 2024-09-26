  • Menu
SBIT extends aid to the flood-hit

SBIT extends aid to the flood-hit
Highlights

Khammam: SBIT College chairman Gundala Krishna and staff members visited KannaTanda in Khammam on Wednesday. He said that the staff and students of the college personally visited the affected areas and met with the families concerned and distributed essential items to them.

College secretary and correspondent Dr Dhatri said that 300 families were distributed essential items with the help of students and the famous NRI service organization APTA.

She recalled that since the time of the flood calamity, they organised food donation, book distribution and other service activities with the help of their students. Principal Dr P Rajkumar, Venkanna, Baburao and students participated in the programme.

