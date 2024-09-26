Live
- World Environmental Health Day 2024: Theme, History, Wishes, Quotes, and Impact of Environmental Risks on Human Lives
- PM Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rain
- Foolproof security in place for Poleramma Jatara in Venkatagiri
- iPhone SE 4 May Be Apple’s Most Successful Phone of 2025
- Chandrababu, Pawan mourns over death of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana
- There is a strong social message in ‘Devara’also: Koratala Siva
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over Senior Journalist Narayana's Demise
- Union Minister slams Oppn-ruled states over rising unemployment among youth
- Anirudh creates much more hype for ‘Devara’
- Forest officials set up drone cameras to catch leopard roaming in Kadium
Just In
SBIT extends aid to the flood-hit
Highlights
SBIT College chairman Gundala Krishna and staff members visited KannaTanda in Khammam on Wednesday. He said that the staff and students of the college personally visited
Khammam: SBIT College chairman Gundala Krishna and staff members visited KannaTanda in Khammam on Wednesday. He said that the staff and students of the college personally visited the affected areas and met with the families concerned and distributed essential items to them.
College secretary and correspondent Dr Dhatri said that 300 families were distributed essential items with the help of students and the famous NRI service organization APTA.
She recalled that since the time of the flood calamity, they organised food donation, book distribution and other service activities with the help of their students. Principal Dr P Rajkumar, Venkanna, Baburao and students participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS