SC defers hearing on MLAs’ defection case to April 2

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the 10 BRS MLAs’ defection case to April 2 after taking a firm view of the Speaker’s delay in deciding the disqualification petition against the legislators who have defected to the Congress.

The SC bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih questioned the delay in taking action. Judge Gavai asked why the Speaker’s office had not fixed a deadline for deciding the petition against the MLAs. He asked how much time had passed after issuing notices on the first application stating that it was almost one year.

Senior advocate Aryama Sundaram, arguing on behalf of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, said despite the HC order in September 2024 that the Speaker had to fix a hearing schedule within four weeks, no notices were issued until the case reached the SC; three weeks’ time was given to the MLAs.

Sundaram brought court’s notice that one MLA had even contested the Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket and lost. However, he still holds the MLA post. The advocate said the respondents had more time.

Justice Gavai said, “Don’t practice delaying tactics in this court.” The Assembly secretary had filed an affidavit stating that the petitioners did not give enough time to the Speaker to take a decision. It was just 15 months after the start of the administration. ‘They are talking with mala fide intentions that the decision will not be taken until the end of the term. The affidavit said the Speaker had issued notice to three members on January 16 and to seven members on February 4.

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of the Speaker, sought some time. The court posted the hearing on April 2.