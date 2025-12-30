SC Judge calls for stronger lawyer independence, ethical integrity

Hyderabad: Justice PS Narsimha, Judge of the Supreme Court, on Monday expressed a deep sense of collegiality, likening his return to the legal fraternity to a reunion between brothers who have been separated by time and distance.

During an interaction with advocates and members of the Telangana High Court Bar Association (THCBA) here, he acknowledged several prominent colleagues and members of the bar association who facilitated his visit before transitioning into a discussion regarding significant shifts within the legal field that have caused major disruptions to the profession.

Justice Narsimha offered a comprehensive perspective on the evolving landscape of the field, specifically highlighting the overlooked necessity of professional independence for advocates. He argued that while the autonomy of the judiciary is frequently discussed that of lawyers is under threat due to a shifting power dynamic between counsel and client.