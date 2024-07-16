SC orders change of power commission judge, Telangana govt. to announce new judge

Live
Highlights
In a hearing on the petition filed by former Telangana CM KCR regarding the purchase of electricity, Chief Justice Chandrachud made significant comments and issued important orders. The Chief Justice raised objections to the Chairman of the Electricity Commission holding a press meet and questioned how the chairman could express his views publicly.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Chandrachud directed the appointment of another judge to the Power Commission, emphasizing the importance of judges appearing impartial and delivering justice. As a result, the Supreme Court issued orders to change the inquiry judge in the case.
The Telangana government is expected to reveal the name of the new judge to the Supreme Court after 2 pm today.
