SC to hear contempt plea as fate of 2 BRS MLAs hangs in balance

Hyderabad: The fate of two BRS MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, who defected to the Congress and have not responded to the notices issued by the Speaker, is the topic of discussion, with speculation mounting that they may face disqualification for failing to present their case.

The Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, has completed the hearing and cross-examination of eight out of the 10 BRS MLAs so far, leaving only two MLAs outstanding.

The Speaker took up the hearing of the MLAs in two phases—initially during the first week of October and later in the second week of November.

The cross-examination of the other eight MLAs, including T Prakash Goud, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Tellam Venkat Rao, Arikepudi Gandhi and M Sanjay Kumar, was taken up by the advocates on behalf of KP Vivekanand and G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday. It remains unclear whether the Speaker will issue another notice to Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari or proceed directly to their disqualification.

The BRS leaders had initially approached the High Court and later the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of the party MLAs, who joined the Congress. The Supreme Court on July 31 had granted the Speaker three months to take a decision, setting the deadline for October 31. However, the Speaker's office sought more time to dispose of the petitions.

Meanwhile, the BRS has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court, and this petition is scheduled to come up for hearing on Monday. Leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties will be eager to know what decision the Supreme Court will take.