SCCL CMD’s plea to staff on NY Day

Khammam: Every employee working in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is getting good respect and recognition in the society. The future of the company that is keeping us at a high level should be the first priority for everyone, said CMD N Balaram. He wants everyone to work with dedication for the 8 hours allotted to them for the bright future of Singareni.

On the occasion of the New Year, CMD N Balaram addressed all the employees at Singareni Bhavan on Thursday. He extended his New Year greetings to all the em-ployees and their family members. Everyone should work tirelessly to achieve the goals set by the company in the new year. He said that there will be a full assessment of the performance of the employees, appropriate recognition for those who work, and strict action will be taken against those who are negligent.

He made it clear that safety, quality production and productivity should be achieved, and everyone should perform the duties assigned to them with responsibility.