SCCL greenery drive set to wow Kothagudem

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is developing an Eco Park and Pragathi Vanam in Kothagudem coal area as part of efforts to protect the environment.

The Eco Park is coming up in two acres at Gautham Khani opencast mine while Pragathi Vanam is being developed at Rudrampur on eight acres of land, informed GKOC Project Officer M Sriramesh. He said the works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, of which Rs 2.5 crore is being spent on the Eco Park. As part of remediation measure for the OC project expansion and Rs 2 crore is being spent from the CSR funds to develop Pragathi Vanam.

Around 80 per cent works have been completed at the Eco Park and it will be thrown open to the public by June. The park will have two ponds with pedal boating facility to attract visitors. There will also be a nursery to grow around two lakh plants. Besides growing different seasonal flowers and fruit plants, it is planned to identify the extinct plants in the forests and grow them in the park, Sriramesh said.

After its completion, the Eco Park would be handed over to the State tourism department for its management. It will have sprawling lawns, garden pagodas, cafeteria and lush greenery all around, presenting a visual feast to the visitors. It would be a place of great relief to the SCCL workers, their family members and the general public in Kothagudem and its surrounding areas to unwind.

The SCCL official said there would also be an open gym, walking track around the tank. Two yoga centres have also been set up. It is planned to introduce the pedal boating facility at Pragathi Vanam too soon, he added.