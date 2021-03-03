SCCL sets target of 700L tonnes of coal production in next fiscal

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar gave instructions to General Managers of all areas to achieve two lakh tonnes of coal production in March and April of this financial year and at the same time to follow all quality standards as well as safety.

He held a review meeting with Directors at Kothagudem and GMs of all areas through video conference from Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He said it is difficult to sell coal if required quality is not maintained in the present competitive market and hence told them to maintain quality standards. 'Similarly, there should be no compromise on safety without any constraints on cost. Measures are to be taken from now itself to face the challenges in the coming rainy season. All areas must gear up to achieve a record 700 lakh tonnes of production in the coming financial year and also cover the losses due to Covid.'

Sridhar said that demand for Singareni coal is increasing as industries are recovering after Covid. No mines should be closed in the coming year; coal production will increase gradually from new mines. Hence, all conditions are favourable for at least 700 lakh tonnes coal production and transportation.

The CMD requested all the GMs to be good leaders and stated that he is open to accept any proposal, which is good for the Company. Hence, all GMs should come forward with unique proposals to achieve targets and solve problems, he stated.

Company Directors S Chandrashekar, N Balaram and D Satyanarayana participated in the meeting from Kothagudem head office. ED Coal movement J Allwyn, Advisor (mining) DN Prasad, Advisor (Forestry) K Surendra Pandey, General Managers K Ravishankar and K Suryanarayana attended the meeting.