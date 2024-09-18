  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCCL targets turnover of Rs 60,000 cr

SCCL targets turnover of Rs 60,000 cr
x
Highlights

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the company had set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs. 60,000 crore in the next five years.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the company had set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs. 60,000 crore in the next five years.

Addressing company employees and workers after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of PrajaPalana Day celebrations, the day on which the erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged with the Union of India in 1948, at Singareni Bhavan on Tuesday, Balram said the way coal production was picking up the company’s turnover was likely to increase four fold in next few years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick