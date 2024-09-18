SCCL targets turnover of Rs 60,000 cr

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the company had set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs. 60,000 crore in the next five years.

Addressing company employees and workers after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of PrajaPalana Day celebrations, the day on which the erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged with the Union of India in 1948, at Singareni Bhavan on Tuesday, Balram said the way coal production was picking up the company’s turnover was likely to increase four fold in next few years.