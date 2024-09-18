Live
- 3 months Cyber Security Certification Program for students from September 23
- Hamas official says Sinwar will not leave Gaza
- AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
Just In
SCCL targets turnover of Rs 60,000 cr
Highlights
Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the company had set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs. 60,000 crore in the next five years.
Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said the company had set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs. 60,000 crore in the next five years.
Addressing company employees and workers after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of PrajaPalana Day celebrations, the day on which the erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged with the Union of India in 1948, at Singareni Bhavan on Tuesday, Balram said the way coal production was picking up the company’s turnover was likely to increase four fold in next few years.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS