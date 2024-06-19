SCCL to adopt biometric attendance across board

Hyderabad: In the wake of complaints that few of the employees are getting registered in muster despite remaining absent from work, the SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Limited) authorities have instructed the area General Managers and HODs to adopt the biometric mechanism in all levels of the company.

Chairman & Managing Director of SCCL, N Balram has asked the officials to increase the efficiency of the organisation and in this endeavour he instructed the managers and HoDs to upgrade the attendance mechanism and adopt the biometric at different levels.

While emphasising that the vigilance has been increased to identify the employees who engage in getting attendance registered despite remaining absent and those who skip from work after getting registered in muster, the CMD warned of stern action against those who do not follow proper discipline mandated by the company. He also instructed the officials to increase field visits and inspections on the ground to ensure efficiency in the work across different coal mines.