SCCL to promote 356 under cadre scheme
Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited has announced that 356 NCDBWA (Non-Category Direct Board Workers Association) employees will be promoted under the Cadre Scheme.
The promotion certificates will be distributed on September 1 to eligible employees across various operational areas, with no delays, as directed by N Balram, Chairman & Managing Director, and Gowtham Potru, Director (Personnel & Administration). Kavitha Naidu, General Manager (Personnel, IR & PM), emphasised that this initiative is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure the career growth and well-being of its employees.
The promotions will be granted through three methods. The first method involves filling vacancies, where employees will be promoted to positions as per available openings. The second method is Service-Linked Promotions (SLP), where employees will be considered for promotions based on their service tenure and performance. Lastly, promotions will also be provided under the Cadre Scheme, a structured promotion process designed to enhance the career progression of employees within the organization.