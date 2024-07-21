  • Menu
Scheme to support Civils aspirants

The candidates hailing from the State will be given Rs 1L

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched ‘ Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam’ scheme at Praja Bhavan here on Saturday. Under the new scheme, the government would provide financial assistant of Rs 1 lakh to the UPSC aspirants from Telangana who have already cleared the Prelims examination, to undergo coaching for Main. The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is providing the financial assistance to the scheme as a part of its corporate social responsibility under the ‘Nirmaan’ programme. Complimenting the Singareni Company for their support, the Chief Minister said the candidates from Bihar and Rajasthan were securing top ranks in UPSC exams. They also scored well in Railway, banks and other exams.

On the contrary, students from Telangana State limit their preparation to State-level examinations, he said. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said the gesture to extend financial assistance to civil servants reflects the State government’s commitment towards the student community.

