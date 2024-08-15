Scholarships worth Rs. 49.44 lakh given to meritorious SC/ST students

Hyderabad: Canara Bank has conducted Dr BR Ambedkar Canara Vidya Jyothi Scholarship distribution programme on Wednesday at Canara Bank Circle Office in the city. The programme was inaugurated by G Sunil Kumar Babu, Director, National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Bakki Venkataiah, Chairman of Telangana SC/ST Commission along with the General Manager B Chandrasekhar.



“Canara Vidya Jyothi” scheme was launched as a tribute to Canara Bank’s founder Ammembal Subbarao Pai, who propagated girls education as the basic need for meaningful development and to encourage education among girl children from socially and economically backward communities where school dropout has been high. As part of the programme, Canara Bank has distributed scholarships to 1,236 meritorious SC/ST girl students, contributing to an amount of Rs 49.44 lakh under the bank’s CSR initiative across all the districts of Telangana state.