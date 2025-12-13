School alumni extend financial aid to auto driver

ADILABAD: Witha humanitarian outlook to support people in distress, the former students of Nagabhushanam School in Boath mandal have come together to form a group called Nagabhushanam Icons on Friday. The members explained that their main objective is to stand by anyone facing difficulties and extend financial help to the best of their ability.

As part of this initiative, the group collectively contributed Rs 8,000. Along with donations from the alumni and a small amount from the school itself, this aid was handed over to Gundu Komarayya, an auto driver from Boath.

School correspondent Kishore Kumar and several students participated in the programme.