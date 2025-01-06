School Education dept to organise State-level science fair in Jadcherla

Hyderabad: The Department of School Education, Telangana, will be organising a State level science exhibition at SVKM School, NMIMS campus, Polepally SEZ, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar district, from January 7 to 9.

This event will jointly host two exhibitions: The State Level Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini (SLBVP) of NCERT and the State Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC) of Inspire Awards.

According to officials, a total of 1660 participants, comprising 830 students and 830 guide teachers, representing all 33 districts, will take part in this event. In addition to student exhibits, teacher exhibits will also be showcased. Selected exhibits from the SLBVP will participate in the Southern India Science Fair (SISF-2025) in Puducherry that will be held from January 21 to 25 and subsequently at the national level conducted by NCERT, New Delhi. Similarly, selected exhibits from the SLEPC of Inspire Awards will participate in the National-Level Exhibition and Project Competition conducted by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, New Delhi.

Besides the aforementioned exhibitions, the event will feature ‘Meet with the Scientists’ sessions, a night sky watch, a science seminar, a quiz, and cultural programmes, said a senior officer, Department of School Education, Telangana.