School teacher held for rape attempt in Hyderabad

A school teacher has been arrested by the city police for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a nine-year-old girl in Chatrinaka area.



Going into details, the girl, a Class 4 student came to school on Saturday at 8 am, before the other children in her class. Chatrinaka inspector Syed Abdul Khader said that the accused noticed the girl alone in the classroom and tried to remove her clothes. "When the girl raised an alarm, the accused thrashed her. However, other school teachers who arrived at the spot after hearing the screams and released the girl," the inspector said.

The school authorities informed the girl's family, who lodged a complaint. The police said that the accused is suspected to have looked mentally disturbed. He was charged with violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code.