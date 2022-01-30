Schools, colleges in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1

Hyderabad: All educational institutions in Telangana to reopen from February 1. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said this decision was taken in view of declining cases of Covid-19. Following the decision, the State Education Department has issued a memo on Saturday asking all public and private educational institutions to reopen their schools, colleges and universities from February 1. The memo said institutions under the school, intermediate, technical and higher education can reopen from February 1 following Covid norms.

The Telangana Recognised School Managements' Association (TRSMA) welcomed the government's decision on reopening the educational institutions, and also the decision extending the schedule for the payment of fees for the SSC public examination.

TRSMA president Y Sekhar Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for deciding to reopen the schools to contain further loss to the students who were away from the schools for the greater part of the past two years.

He also welcomed the view of the Chief Minister to create awareness on the harmful impact of drug abuse among the students. He said that the TRSMA would identify one teacher in each school as part of extending its cooperation for the cause of creating awareness among schoolchildren against drug abuse.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Osmania University and other state universities are to notify the fresh schedule for the examinations.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled for the second and third week of January. However, they were postponed following the State government's directions of extending the holidays till January 31.