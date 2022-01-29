Schools likely to reopen in Telangana from Feb 1

The Telangana government is likely to reopen the schools in the state from February 1. With the recommendations of the medical and health department, the government is said to have taken a call on the reopening of schools. The schools will be directed to implement strict COVID-19 measures.

An official announcement will be made today by the government. The Chief Minister who will decide on the reopening of schools today is also likely to take a decision on conducting online and offline class in schools and colleges from the first week of February, leaving a choice to the students to attend either online or offline classes.

It is learned that the officials from medical and health department and education department along with education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and health minister T Harish Rao were called from meeting today with the Chief Minister. According to the sources, the Harish Rao will submit a report to the Chief Minister on the present COVID-19 situation in the state.

The government on January 3 announced the closure of educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16 and later extended holidays until January 31.



