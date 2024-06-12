Schools Reopened Across Telangana, Badi Bata to continue till June 19

The schools in Telangana reopened after the end of summer vacations on June 11th and the students across the state have returned to their classrooms, ready to start a new academic year.

With the new school year, there have been changes in the working hours of government schools in Telangana. The school day will now begin at 9 am, a change made by the school education department to align with private schools that start at 8 am. Additionally, primary schools will operate until 4 pm, and secondary schools until 4.15 pm. High schools will begin classes at 9.30 am, while schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will run from 8.45 am to 3.45 pm.

In a bid to promote a more holistic education experience, the government has announced a No Bag Day on the 4th Saturday of every month in schools. Students will also be encouraged to read textbooks, story books, newspapers, and magazines for half an hour daily. Furthermore, TSAT TV lessons will be broadcast to aid in learning.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has launched the Badi Bata program to boost enrollment in government schools, which will run until June 19th. This initiative aims to increase the number of students attending government schools.