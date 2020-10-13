Scooterist killed in Choutuppal mishap

Hyderabad: A scooterist was killed and his wife sustained injuries, when a car hit them at the Choutuppal Crossroads on Vijayawada highway on Monday.



According to the police, the duo identified as Nagaraju and Srilatha, both residents of Manneguda in Ranga Reddy district, were going to a temple in Nalgonda when the mishap occurred. Six others were also injured in the incident.

The accused driver was identified as Narayana, a native of Nizamabad. In the CCTV footage it was clearly visible that vehicles were waiting at the junction when the car at high speed hit the scooterist leading to his instant death.

According to the police, the car driver did not stop his vehicle after hitting the scooter and went on ramming other vehicles. Choutuppal Inspector Ch Venkanna said the scooter burst into flames, with Nagaraju dying on the spot. The car driver was arrested and a case of rash driving was booked. The accused will be remanded to judicial custody, he said.

