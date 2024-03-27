Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Scorching temperatures in Nagar Kurnool district
Nagarkurnool: Temperatures are high in Nagar Kurnool district, temperatures in 5 mandals are on orange alert in last 24 hours. Temperatures of 40.4 degrees were recorded in Koderu, Bijinapally and Kollapur mandals, while 40.2 degrees were recorded in the center of Kalvakurti mandal and 40.1 degrees were recorded in Ainolu village of Acchampeta mandal. Meteorologists have asked people to be alert as the IMD issued warnings that there is a possibility of further increase in the coming days
