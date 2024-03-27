  • Menu
Scorching temperatures in Nagar Kurnool district

Scorching temperatures in Nagar Kurnool district
Nagarkurnool: Temperatures are high in Nagar Kurnool district, temperatures in 5 mandals are on orange alert in last 24 hours. Temperatures of 40.4...

Nagarkurnool: Temperatures are high in Nagar Kurnool district, temperatures in 5 mandals are on orange alert in last 24 hours. Temperatures of 40.4 degrees were recorded in Koderu, Bijinapally and Kollapur mandals, while 40.2 degrees were recorded in the center of Kalvakurti mandal and 40.1 degrees were recorded in Ainolu village of Acchampeta mandal. Meteorologists have asked people to be alert as the IMD issued warnings that there is a possibility of further increase in the coming days





