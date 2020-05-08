Scores of factories in Telangana violate pollution control norms: CPI leaders

Mahbubnagar: Expressing concern over the deaths of several people due to poisonous gas leakage in Vishakhapatnam from LG Polymers Industry on Thursday, Communist Party of India (CPI) district leaders cautioned the State government to review the condition of 100s of such factories located from Shadnagar to Alampur in the district. They sought the government to act against all those violating the pollution control board norms and take early measures to save the lives of people before any similar incidents repeat.

The leaders said that there are many pharma, iron manufacturing, plastic manufacturing, fertiliser, insecticide manufacturing and other hazardous colour and chemical manufacturing companies located along the national highway 44 and most of them allegedly violating environment and pollution control norms and causing grave risk to the health of the people in addition to polluting land, water and air and destroying the crops in the surrounding regions.

While speaking to The Hans India, CPI district secretary Paramesh Goud said Vishaka incident is reminding him of the Bhopal gas leakage, which killed lakhs of people. He said the incident was due to the failure of the authorities granting permission to such factories.

Paramesh Goud reminded the incident of an Iron factory at Gundlapochampally village, which caused environment pollution damaging land and water in the region, which impacted crops. Similarly, Polepally SEZ also had adverse impact on the ground water and crops and horticulture plantations got low yields in the surrounding regions.