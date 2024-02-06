SCR achieves 13.122 MTs of originating freight loading

Hyderabad: South Central Railway achieved 131.22 million tonnes of originating loading during the month of January, which is the highest-ever loading recorded in any month. The freight loading has witnessed 7 per cent growth when compared to January 2023.

According to SCR officials, the zone also achieved Rs 1,296.73 crore in originating freight revenue during January 2024, the highest-ever monthly earnings in the freight segment since its inception. The previous best was Rs 1,280.77 crore in revenue earned in December 2022. Compared to the previous year in the same month, the revenue in January 2024 is 6.4 per cent higher.

Coal, the major loading commodity of the zone, contributed its best with 6.497 MTs transported during the month, while cement loading has been at 3.278 MTs. Other significant commodities that have contributed to the overall freight loading of SCR include foodgrains (0.851 MTs), fertilisers (0.851MTs), iron ore (0.423 MTs), raw materials for steel plants (0.375 MTs), containers (0.200 MTs) and other goods (0.647 MTs), said a senior officer, SCR.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, South Central Railway, stated that the zone is operating several special trains, like Sankranti and Sabarimala Specials, along with major infrastructure works. The meticulous planning of both passenger and freight operations has led to this stupendous achievement.