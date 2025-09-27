Live
- Apna.co Launches AI-Powered ‘Apna Safety’ to Combat Job Scams During India’s Festive Hiring Surge
- Kalladka to receive prestigious award
- Union Minister attends final rites of Bhyrappa
- Community’s trust sustains Dharmasthala amid allegations: Dr Veerendra Heggade
- Shirapur model rainwater harvesting project to boost groundwater in Kalyana Karnataka
- O2 to Rajanivaasa : Raghav Nayak on experimenting with stories that speak
- Bride’s mother accuses YouTuber of fraud, raises safety concerns
- Brahmotsavam Celebrations Underway at Tirumala, Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva held
- Fake ‘Dr. Abdul Kalam Foundation’ marathon dupes participants
- No temple funds deposited in state treasury, clarifies Minister
SCR announces additional halts at 3 suburban stations
To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced temporary stoppages for...
To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced temporary stoppages for select DEMU services. The additional halts will be effective from September 26 to October 4, 2025.
According to SCR officials, five DEMU trains will provide a one-minute halt at Dayanand Nagar, Ramakistapuram Gate, and Alwal Halt stations for nine days. The move is aimed at easing suburban travel demand during the festive period.
The trains covered under this arrangement include the Secunderabad–Siddipet DEMU (No. 77653), Siddipet–Malkajgiri DEMU (77654), Malkajgiri–Siddipet DEMU (77655), Siddipet–Malkajgiri DEMU (77656), and the Kacheguda–Purna DEMU (77605). The temporary halts have been scheduled at specific timings, ranging between morning and evening services, to maximize passenger convenience.