SCR announces additional halts at 3 suburban stations

To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced temporary stoppages for select DEMU services. The additional halts will be effective from September 26 to October 4, 2025.

According to SCR officials, five DEMU trains will provide a one-minute halt at Dayanand Nagar, Ramakistapuram Gate, and Alwal Halt stations for nine days. The move is aimed at easing suburban travel demand during the festive period.

The trains covered under this arrangement include the Secunderabad–Siddipet DEMU (No. 77653), Siddipet–Malkajgiri DEMU (77654), Malkajgiri–Siddipet DEMU (77655), Siddipet–Malkajgiri DEMU (77656), and the Kacheguda–Purna DEMU (77605). The temporary halts have been scheduled at specific timings, ranging between morning and evening services, to maximize passenger convenience.

