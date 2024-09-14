SCR bags 5 energy efficiency unit awards from CII

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has received five energy efficiency unit awards from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 25th National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management 2024.

According to SCR officials, Hyderabad Division has received four awards for building sector and Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda bagged one award for showcasing its efforts towards the energy efficiency unit. These awards have been declared for the best energy management practices during the year 2024. The awards were received by Lokesh Vishnoi, divisional railway manager, Hyderabad Division, along with his team and officials of Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda, during the energy efficiency awards function held on September 12.

The details of awards presented are: Rail Nilayam (SCR Headquarters Building), Secunderabad; Hyderabad Bhavan (Hyderabad Division Headquarters); Lekha Bhavan (SCR Accounts Building), Secunderabad; and Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) at Moulali, and Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda. “All these buildings are selected based on the energy savings and reduction in Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) and are being awarded under the energy efficient unit in building various categories,” said senior officer, SCR.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, South Central Railway, stated that SCR has been at the forefront in the implementation of the best energy conservation practices.