SCR cancels Sabarimala special trains citing low occupancy

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR), which earlier announced special trains for pilgrims going to Sabarimala, on Thursday cancelled some of these services due to poor occupancy.

The Sabarimala special trains cancelled include train no - 07167 Moula-Ali–Kottayam (January 24), train no 07168 Kottayam–Moula Ali (January 25), train no 07171 Moula Ali–Kollam (January 25), train no 07172 Kollam–Moula Ali (January 27), train no 07169 Kacheguda–Kottayam (January 26), train no 07170 Kottayam–Kacheguda (January 27), train no 07157 Narsapur–Kollam (January 27), train no 07158 Kollam–Narsapur (January 29), and train no 07065 Hyderabad–Kottayam (January 28).