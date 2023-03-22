SCR collects record fine of Rs 1 cr from 1.16L commuters

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has been continuously undertaking intensive ticket checking drives to curb unauthorised travel and curtail any inconvenience to the bonafide rail users. In this direction, teams of dedicated ticket checking staff have been putting in relentless efforts leading to the improvement in ticket sales over the zone. Nine ticket checking staff of SCR created history by collecting a record fine Rs 1 crore each from 1.16 lakh commuters travelling without ticket, irregular travelling and un-booked luggage.

Each of the nine ticket checking staff through their dedicated efforts, have made it to the "One Crore Club" in the current financial year 2022-23. This is the first time in the history of SCR that any individual ticket checking staff has crossed Rs 1 crore in earnings.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager, commended the ticket checking staff for their exemplary performance and dedication. He also congratulated the entire commercial wing for their continuous efforts in curbing ticketless and irregular travel. He stated that ticket checking is one of the critical mechanisms which helps in reducing unauthorised travel in trains while also building confidence among the genuine rail passengers. He appealed to all the rail passengers to travel with valid railway tickets and travel authorities.