SCR extends QR code payment system in all stations

Hyderabad: To encourage cashless transactions and increase digital payments, even at general booking and reservation counters, South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced an additional facility that allows passengers to pay for tickets using QR (Quick Response) codes.



According to SCR officials, this will eliminate the need to carry cash and tender exact change while also enabling passengers to procure tickets instantly. Separate devices have been installed at all ticketing counters across the zone, right outside the ticket windows.

Once all the relevant details for issuing a ticket are entered into the system, a QR code is displayed on these devices. Passengers can then scan this code using payment apps on their mobile phones to complete the transaction. After the payment is confirmed, the ticket will be generated and issued to the passenger. Initially implemented at major counters at important stations, this cashless transaction facility will now be extended to all counters across the zone. The necessary devices have been supplied to all stations, and implementation has already begun at many stations. The process will be fully completed within a few days.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager, appealed to all rail users to take advantage of this opportunity to purchase general tickets. He emphasised that this will assist passengers in avoiding the need for exact change and will ease the burden of handling currency.