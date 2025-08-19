SCR General Manager reviews train safety measures

Hyderabad: The General Manager of South Central Railway, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, has emphasised a strict adherence to all safety protocols while carrying out infrastructure development works, including the laying of new tracks and signal works. While holding a detailed review meeting on ‘Safety of train operations’ across the Zone at Rail Nilayam, the General Manager reiterated that shortcut methods should be completely avoided to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also reviewed various safety drives undertaken across the zone to ensure the smooth running of trains and the availability of all safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers.

Sanjay Kumar discussed the crew working hours and instructed officials to carry out a systematic study and make a meticulous action plan focusing on providing proper rest to on-duty crew at the proper time and interval.

Later, Chetna Nand Singh, Senior Deputy General Manager, SCR, gave a brief presentation on the Vigilance Awareness Campaign being undertaken by the zone from August 18 to November 17. He detailed various aspects to be covered during the campaign period, with the main focus areas being asset management and digital initiatives. Also present in the meeting was Satya Prakash, Additional General Manager, SCR, while Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions—Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded Divisions—participated through video conference.