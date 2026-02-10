SCR GM reviews safety protocols across zone

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of South Central Railway, chaired a high-level safety review meeting at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Monday. The session, attended by senior department heads and divisional managers via video link, focused on reinforcing operational safety across all six divisions.

The General Manager called for a structured approach to safety, specifically directing officials to intensify inspections of points and crossings. He placed heavy emphasis on fire prevention, ordering the strict maintenance of fire-fighting equipment and the immediate removal of construction debris from track areas.

Furthermore, Srivastava directed a crackdown on smoking and alcohol consumption on trains and railway premises. He instructed the Railway Protection Force and on-board staff to maintain high vigilance to ensure passenger discipline.

Infrastructure security was also reviewed, including the installation of CCTV cameras at stations, goods sheds, and level crossing gates.

To address cattle-related incidents, the General Manager ordered the timely completion of track fencing works. He concluded by urging divisions to proactively identify and rectify risk-prone areas to ensure seamless and secure rail operations across the network.